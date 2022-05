Straw went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, two runs scored and a pair of walks in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Straw's steal was his first since May 13. He's struggled a bit at the dish since then, going 10-for-42 (.238) with only one multi-hit effort in his last 11 games. The outfielder is up to 9-for-10 in stolen base attempts this year while adding a .242/.342/.312 slash line, 32 runs scored, six RBI and no home runs in 42 contests. He's also posted nine doubles and a triple.