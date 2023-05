Straw went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

Straw started the season well, but he's hitting just .118 through 11 games in May. His steal was his first since April 29 -- it's tough for the outfielder to be a speed threat when he's struggling to get on base. He's down to a .226/.312/.266 slash line for the season while adding nine steals, nine RBI, 14 runs scored and five doubles without a home run through 38 contests.