Straw went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in an 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The speedy center fielder was then on the bench to begin the nightcap, although he eventually checked into the game as a defensive sub in the seventh inning and went 0-for-1. Straw is taking his duties as Cleveland's leadoff hitter seriously -- his 13.7 percent walk rate is more than three points higher than last year, helping to fuel a .280/,376/.360 slash line that comes with 21 runs scored and seven steals in 27 games.