Straw went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Amid reduced playing time in August, Straw has hone 7-for-28 (.250) with three walks and three steals over 10 games this month. The outfielder is now at a .237/.303/.301 slash line with a home run, 15 steals, 23 RBI, 44 runs scored, 15 doubles and three triples over 114 contests. Ramon Laureano is hitting just .174 since the Guardians claimed him off waivers from the Athletics, which may be the only reason why Straw hasn't lost his starting job in center field altogether.