Straw went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and two steals in Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Straw singled to lead off the top of the fifth before swiping both second and third base and eventually coming around to score on a double from Amed Rosario. The center fielder added a double in his next at-bat and has now hit safely in four straight contests. He's batting .500 (6-for-12) over that stretch while his two steals Wednesday were his first since May 18.