Straw went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in a 6-3 win over the Rangers during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He also made a contribution in the nightcap, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Straw handled his usual leadoff duties in both games, and while his 37 runs plus 11 steals in 12 attempts on the season have value, his .228/.330/.286 slash line, zero homers and seven RBI make him tough to roster in shallower formats.