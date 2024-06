The Guardians promoted Furman from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Monday.

After struggling to a .607 OPS in 68 games with Lake County last season following a promotion from Single-A Lynchburg, Furman showed rapid improvement in his return to the High-A level to begin the 2024 campaign. Over 175 plate appearances, the 22-year-old second baseman slashed .338/.417/.500, with his .162 ISO representing a 122-point improvement from his mark with Lake County in 2023.