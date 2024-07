Double-A Akron placed Furman on its 7-day injured list June 29 with a right shoulder strain.

Furman, a 22-year-old second baseman/third baseman, began the season with High-A Lake County before being promoted to Akron in June 3. He produced a .125/.300/.200 slash line across 51 plate appearances in 13 games with Akron before landing on the IL.