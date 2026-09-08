Lowe entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a three-run home run in a 6-4 loss to the Orioles.

Lowe, who opened the game on the bench against a left-handed starter, reached for a slider down in the zone and sent it over the fence in right field. It was his fourth home run, along with 19 RBI, over 28 games since joining the Guardians at the trade deadline. Lowe has become Cleveland's primary starter against right-handed pitching and will continue in that role as the team competes for a berth in the postseason.