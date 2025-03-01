Enright (lat) threw a bullpen session Saturday.
Enright was diagnosed with a low-grade lat strain in February, and Saturday marks his first time throwing off a mound since then. He still likely won't be ready to pitch in games until April, at which point he will presumably report to Triple-A Columbus.
More News
-
Guardians' Nic Enright: Dealing with strained lat•
-
Guardians' Nic Enright: Grabs spot on 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Nic Enright: Returned to Cleveland•
-
Marlins' Nic Enright: Activated, dropped from 40-man•
-
Marlins' Nic Enright: Scheduled for four innings Saturday•
-
Marlins' Nic Enright: Tosses two scoreless frames•