The Guardians recalled Enright from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland placed Hunter Gaddis (personal) on the bereavement list in a corresponding move, opening up a spot in the bullpen for Enright. The 28-year-old righty turned in a 2.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB across nine innings at Triple-A this season.