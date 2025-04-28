Enright (lat) issued three walks over a scoreless inning of relief Sunday for Triple-A Columbus after being activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Enright struggled to find the strike zone in his 2025 debut, but he was able to get himself out of a jam after loading the bases in the sixth inning. The right-hander had opened the season on Columbus' IL after he sustained a low-grade right lat strain prior to reporting to spring training. He possesses a spot on the Guardians' 40-man roster but is unlikely to be in the mix for a call-up anytime soon.