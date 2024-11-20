The Guardians selected Enright to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Enright missed four months of last season due to an injury, but he was dominant when healthy, putting up a 1.06 ERA and 0.82 WHIP alongside a 31:5 K:BB through 17 innings with Triple-A Columbus. The 27-year-old righty's performance has now earned him a spot on Cleveland's 40-man roster, and he could have a chance to make his MLB debut in 2025 if he turns in similar results to begin the minor-league season.