The Guardians recalled Enright from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The move corresponds with the Guardians placing Hunter Gaddis (personal) on the bereavement list. Enright has a 2.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across nine innings in Triple-A this season. He'll bolster the Guardians' bullpen with right-handed depth for as long as Gaddis is away from the team.