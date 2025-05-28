default-cbs-image
The Guardians optioned Enright back to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Enright made his MLB debut Monday and appeared in a pair of contests during his first big-league stint, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over three innings. However, he'll head back to Columbus, yielding his spot on the active roster to Andrew Walters.

