The Guardians optioned Enright (lat) to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Enright suffered a low-grade lat strain mid-February, but he has recently progressed to mound work. He'll begin the 2025 campaign in Triple-A, but he could make his major-league debut later in the season should the Guardians be in need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen. Enright appeared in 16 games for Columbus in 2024 and posted a 2-1 record with a 1.06 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, three saves and a 31:5 K:BB across 17 innings.