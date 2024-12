The Blue Jays traded Mitchell to the Guardians alongside Spencer Horwitz on Tuesday in exchange for Andres Gimenez and Nick Sandlin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell spent all of his time with the Jays' Single-A affiliate in 2024, where he slashed .284/.343/.453 with four homers and 13 RBI alongside four stolen bases in 23 games. The 21-year-old outfielder will presumably remain in Single-A upon joining his new organization.