Sandlin signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sandlin threw a career-high 60 innings in 2023 and posted an impressive all-around season by maintaining a 3.75 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 66:24 K:BB. He should maintain a key spot in Cleveland's bullpen in 2024.