Sandlin (2-2) allowed an unearned run and one walk while striking out one over one inning, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

It was a passed ball that allowed Brendan Donovan to scurry home for the decisive run in the 10th inning. Prior to Saturday, Sandlin had pitched 7.2 scoreless innings to begin May. The right-hander has been effective in a low-leverage role with a 3.26 ERA, though his 0.78 WHIP shows that he's been better at limiting baserunners through 19.1 innings this season. He's added a hold and a blown save, but he's unlikely to challenge Emmanuel Clase or Trevor Stephan for late-inning work.