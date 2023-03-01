Sandlin (shoulder) received full medical clearance ahead of spring training, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Though Sandlin has yet to make his Cactus League debut, his absence from the pitching schedule thus far isn't the result of any setbacks in his recovery from a strained right shoulder, an injury that knocked him out early in the Guardians' 2022 postseason run. Sandlin, who compiled a 2.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB in 44 innings a season ago, will likely factor into the middle-inning mix for Cleveland once again in 2023.
