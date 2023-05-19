Sandlin (2-1) struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Thursday over the White Sox.

Sandlin kept the game tied by getting the last out of the sixth inning, and he stayed in for the seventh after the Guardians took the lead. He's pitched 6.1 scoreless innings over five appearances in May, allowing just one hit while striking out six and walking none. The right-hander had a shaky start to the year, but he's now at a reasonable 3.71 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB with one blown save over 17 innings this season. He's likely to remain in a low-leverage role since the Guardians have one of the strongest bullpens in the league.