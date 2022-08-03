Sandlin allowed one hit in two scoreless innings during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Sandlin allowed two runs in his first appearance after his July 5 recall, but he's since strung together eight scoreless frames while allowing just three hits, a walk and a hit batter. The right-hander has a 2.60 ERA, but a 1.34 WHIP and 23:19 K:BB are concerning ratios for his ability to maintain success. He's added a 4-2 record, five holds and a blown save, but he's mainly see low-leverage work during his current stint in the majors.