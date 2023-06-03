Sandlin (2-3) allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Twins.

Sandlin had trouble in the seventh inning, and it led to him giving up the lone run of the contest on a Jorge Polanco double. This was the first time Sandlin's has given up an earned run since April 30 -- he allowed one unearned run over 9.2 innings across his last nine appearances. While he's hit a minor rough patch by getting scored on in two of his last three outings, he still has a respectable 3.38 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings this season. Sandlin has added two holds and a blown save in 21 appearances.