Sandlin allowed five runs over his last 9.2 innings this season.

Sandlin got shuffled out of the high-leverage mix when the Guardians bolstered their bullpen with waiver claims at the end of August. He picked up 10 holds this year, two of which came in September. The right-hander finished the campaign with a 3.75 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB over 60 innings, and he also registered a 5-5 record in 61 appearances.