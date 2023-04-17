Sandlin (1-1) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Nationals.

Sandlin also took a blown save, squandering a one-run lead. Lane Thomas generated a run on a sacrifice fly, and Trevor Stephan went on to allow an inherited runner to score the go-ahead run on a Joey Meneses single. Sandlin has given up at least one run in four of his seven outings this season. He has a 4.70 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 7.2 innings while mainly serving in a low-leverage role.