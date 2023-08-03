Sandlin (5-4) allowed a run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Sandlin surrendered a sixth-inning solo shot to Chas McCormick that was the final run of the 3-2 game. It's been a rough patch for Sandlin lately -- he's been scored on in five of his last seven appearances. That's pushed his ERA up to 3.64 with a 0.98 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB through 42 innings overall. He's added five holds, but he's likely to remain in lower-leverage assignments until he can steady his pitching.