Sandlin (3-2) took the loss Tuesday versus the Reds. He allowed an unearned run on three walks and struck out two in one inning.

Sandlin was tasked with pitching the 10th inning. He got the first out on a grounder, but walked the next three batters to force in the initial runner. He was able to escape without any additional damage, but the Guardians' offense couldn't pull even in their half of the frame. Control continues to be an issue for Sandlin this year -- he owns an 8:11 K:BB in 13.1 innings. The right-hander has added a 3.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and four holds while seeing some high-leverage work.