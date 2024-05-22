Sandlin (4-0) walked one and struck out two without allowing a hit or a run over two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Mets.

Starter Xzavion Curry went 4.1 innings, falling short of qualifying for the win. Sandlin stepped up to finish the fifth inning, working his way out of a bases-loaded jam. The right-hander has kept runs off the board in all but three of his 26 appearances, though he has given up multiple runs in each of those three missteps. He's still pitched to a rock-solid 2.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB with a save and three holds over 23 innings while filling a fireman role in the Guardians' bullpen.