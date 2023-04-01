Sandlin (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings to earn the win versus the Mariners on Friday. He was not charged with a run.

Sandlin came on after Hunter Gaddis ran into some trouble in the fourth inning. Sandlin then gave up an RBI double to Julio Rodriguez, which made it a 5-4 game, before getting things under control. The Guardians held the lead the rest of the way, and Sandlin delivered a clean fifth inning en route to the win in his first outing this season. The right-hander was a solid part of the Guardians' bullpen a year ago, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB across 44 innings while adding seven holds and a 5-2 record. He should continue to see low-leverage assignments to begin 2023.