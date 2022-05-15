Sandlin (3-1) allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Twins.
Sandlin got the last out of the eighth inning and also pitched the ninth before the Guardians rallied for the lead in the 10th. The right-hander has picked up all three of his wins this season in his last five outings. He's struggled with control a bit this year, posting a 6:8 K:BB with a 3.65 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 12.1 innings, but he's also picked up four holds, so he has at least some trust to pitch in high-leverage situations.
