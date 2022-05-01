Sandlin (1-1) pitched a perfect inning to earn the win Saturday versus the Athletics.
Sandlin worked the eighth inning, and the Guardians took a lead on Richie Palacios' two-run double in the ninth. Over his last 3.1 innings, Sandlin has allowed just one hit with three strikeouts. A couple of bad outings early on inflated his ratios to a 4.70 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, but he's also picked up three holds in eight appearances. He'll be part of the high-leverage mix as long as he can keep poor performances to a minimum.
