Sandlin (back) has been sent to Triple-A Columbus to begin a rehab assignment.
Sandlin went on the 15-day injured list two weeks ago with lower-back inflammation but is ready to test things out in a game setting. Since he hasn't missed much time, Sandlin shouldn't require too many rehab outings before being activated.
