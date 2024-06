The Guardians placed Sandlin on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with lower back inflammation, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Sandlin's move to the IL comes three days after he was lit up for three earned runs on three hits and two walks while failing to record an out in his relief appearance in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. The Guardians called up right-hander Darren McCaughan from Triple-A Columbus to replace Sandlin in the bullpen.