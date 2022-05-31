Sandlin (4-2) issued three walks in a scoreless inning to earn the win Monday versus the Royals.
Sandlin got a double play to help his cause after Trevor Stephan allowed hits to three straight batters to begin the eighth inning. The Guardians rallied to retake the lead in the bottom of the eighth, giving Sandlin his fourth win in his last eight outings. The 25-year-old is still walking a fine line with his control -- he's walked 15 batters in as many innings this year, but he's sporting a 3.00 ERA with four holds. It'll be hard for him to maintain a reasonable amount of success until he can cut down on the free passes.
