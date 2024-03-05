Sandlin has allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout over three Cactus League innings.

Sandlin lost his high-leverage role and stumbled late in 2023, but he's back with the Guardians in 2024. The right-hander will likely have to earn a late-innings role this year, as the offseason addition of Scott Barlow means the team has its preferred options in place for the eighth and ninth innings, with Emmanuel Clase as closer. Sandlin went 5-5 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB over 60 innings last season, and he added 10 holds.