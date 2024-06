Sandlin will start Wednesday's game against the Royals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Logan Allen had been in line to start Wednesday's contest, but the Guardians will instead make him available out of the bullpen while Sandlin handles the first inning or two. The 27-year-old right-hander owns a 2.77 ERA and 0.77 WHIP through 26 innings on the season and will be making the first start of his professional career Wednesday.