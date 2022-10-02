Sandlin has not allowed more than one run in an appearance since the All-Star break.

Sandlin has had a little misfortune, taking three blown saves while adding a win and two holds in those 21 outings. Nonetheless, it's been a strong stretch of pitching -- he's logged a 0.93 ERA and 0.78 WHIP over 19.1 innings in the second half. The bullpen has been a strength for the Guardians in 2022, with closer Emmanuel Clase leading baseball with 40 saves and James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan serving as the top setup men, leaving Sandlin in a middle-relief role.