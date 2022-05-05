Sandlin (2-1) walked two and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Padres.

Sandlin had only one out with the bases loaded before getting Austin Nola to ground into a double play. Steven Kwan then hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th. Sandlin hasn't often seen his control escape him as it did Wednesday, but he was able to get away with it this time. The reliever has a 4.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 8.2 innings.