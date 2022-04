Sandlin (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Saturday against San Francisco after allowing two runs on two hits and a walk across one inning, striking out one.

Sandlin began the season with two scoreless outings but has been struggling since then, and he has allowed two earned runs in each of his previous two appearances. He's sporting a 2:2 K:BB through 4.1 innings of work (four outings) and seems to be trending in the wrong direction of late.