Sandlin allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning to earn a hold in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Rockies.

Sandlin hadn't allowed a run in his last four outings (3.2 innings), but he gave up an RBI single to Yonathan Daza in the seventh inning. The Guardians were able to keep the lead there, which earned Sandlin his fifth hold in 18 appearances this season. He's added a 3.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 11:17 K:BB and 4-2 record across 18 innings, with the high walk rate being the one drawback to what's otherwise been a solid campaign for the 25-year-old reliever.