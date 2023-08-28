Syndergaard did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in a 10-7 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Syndergaard held a one-run lead as he entered the sixth but served up a two-run go-ahead homer to Davis Schneider that left him in position for the loss. The Guardians then reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth to take Syndergaard off the hook. This start marked the third time in six appearances for the Guardians that Syndergaard has allowed five earned runs. He'll look to rebound as he's penciled in to start next weekend at home against the Rays.