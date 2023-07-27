Syndergaard (finger) is scheduled to start for the Guardians on Monday in Houston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

It will be Syndergaard's debut for the Guardians, who acquired him from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario. Syndergaard has been on the injured list since early June due to a blister on his right index finger and struggled to a 7.16 ERA in 55.1 innings (12 starts) during his time with Los Angeles.