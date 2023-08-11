Syndergaard (1-1) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 4-3 victory over Toronto. He struck out five.
Syndergaard struggled early, allowing five hits and a walk over the first two innings, though it would only lead to one coming across for Toronto. The veteran right-hander settled in after that, hurling three consecutive 1-2-3 innings before once again running into trouble in the sixth. He was replaced by Nick Sandlin with two outs in the frame, just missing out on a quality start, but he's now allowed one run or fewer in two of his first three starts since joining the Guardians. It also marked Syndergaard's first win since April 30.
