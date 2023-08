Syndergaard (leg) will start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He exited Monday's start in the bottom of the sixth inning after being struck in the lower right leg by a comebacker, but it was apparently just a minor bruise. Syndergaard, who struck out zero batters in 5.1 innings in his Guardians debut, has struck out just 21 batters over his last 44.2 innings.