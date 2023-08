Syndergaard (leg) will start Saturday's home game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He exited his Guardians debut Monday in the bottom of the sixth inning after being struck in the lower right leg by a comebacker, but he apparently suffered little more than a minor bruise. Syndergaard, who struck out zero batters in 5.1 innings Monday, has struck out just 21 batters over his last 44.2 frames. On a positive note, Syndergaard did showcase a bump in velocity Monday. Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, the right-hander's four-seamer averaged 93.5 miles per hour (up 0.9 mph from his season average), his three cutters averaged 91.3 mph (up two mph) and his sinker averaged 93.9 mph (up 1.6 mph).