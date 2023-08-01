Syndergaard exited Monday's start against the Astros in the bottom of the sixth inning after being struck by a comebacker in his lower right leg, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard was on the 15-day injured list with a finger injury when he was traded from the Dodgers to the Guardians on Wednesday, but he was activated to make his team debut ahead of Monday's matchup. The 30-year-old was relatively productive prior to his premature exit, allowing a run on two hits and two walks while failing to strike out a batter in 5.1 innings. Syndergaard gave up at least five runs in each of his final three starts with the Dodgers, but his first outing with Cleveland was encouraging. However, the exact nature and severity of his injury are unclear, and whether he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation remains to be seen.