Syndergaard came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the Guardians' win over the Dodgers, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander wasn't dominant, managing only nine swinging strikes among his 95 pitches, but Syndergaard did deliver his first quality start since April. He's alternated solid outings with poor ones since coming over to Cleveland at the trade deadline, but his overall 4.94 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 27.1 innings makes him an unappealing fantasy option in most formats. He'll look to build some momentum in his next start, likely to come this weekend in Toronto.