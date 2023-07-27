Syndergaard (finger) is scheduled to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start for the Guardians on Monday in Houston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard will be making his Guardians debut after he was acquired from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario. The 30-year-old has been on the injured list since early June due to a blister on his right index finger and struggled to a 7.16 ERA in 55.1 innings (12 starts) during his time with Los Angeles.