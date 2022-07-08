Jones will be recalled by the Guardians on Friday, Guardians Prospective reports.
While nothing has been confirmed, there are rumblings that Jones will join the Guardians in Kansas City, perhaps to step in to right field while Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) is on the injured list. A second-round pick in 2016, Jones has improved significantly on his line with Triple-A Columbus in his second go-around at that level, slashing .311/.417/.500. He's been limited to just 23 games this season, however, due to ankle and back issues. Jones is already on the 40-man roster.
