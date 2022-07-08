Jones was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Jones slashed .311/.417/.500 with three homers, 25 RBI, 21 runs and four stolen bases in Columbus to begin the season, and he'll make his major-league debut Friday against the Royals while starting in right field and batting seventh. Since Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) is on the injured list, Jones should have a chance to carve out playing time in right field in the near future.

